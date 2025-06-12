Road Closed - Wakapuaka Road, Nelson - Tasman
Thursday, 12 June 2025, 7:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are attending a crash on Wakapuaka Road,
Nelson.
The crash involved two vehicles and was
reported at around 6.30pm.
The road is currently
blocked both ways.
Motorists are advised to expect
delays, avoid the area and take alternative routes where
possible.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more