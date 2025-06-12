Backing New Zealand’s Native Forest Champions

Hon Todd McClay

Minister of Forestry

Forestry Minister Todd McClay today congratulated the winners of the inaugural Growing Native Forests Champions Awards for driving real progress in native forest establishment and land use innovation.

“This is what good land management looks like — native forests that support both the environment and the rural economy,” Mr McClay says.

“This is practical, long-term investment in our land that delivers environmental and economic benefits while supporting farm profitability.”

With 59 entries this year, the awards show what’s possible when innovation meets local knowledge — from farmers and lifestyle block owners to iwi and forestry companies.

“Native forests and farming go hand in hand. We can farm the best land and plant natives on the most vulnerable, stabilising hillsides and safeguarding waterways.

“These winners prove native planting can work alongside other productive land uses to deliver real results.”

Award Winners:

Lifestyle Block Owner: Paul and Katherina Quinlan, Northland — pioneers of sustainable tōtara timber management.

Kapenga M Trust, Bay of Plenty — blending mātauranga Māori and science to grow native forests and create jobs.

Ian Brennan, Waikato — integrating natives for ecosystem health and income through continuous cover forestry.

Tasman Pine Forests, Nelson/Tasman — restoring native forests, controlling wilding pines, and protecting native species.

Wai Kōkopu, Bay of Plenty — retiring erodible land and improving estuary health while supporting profitable farming.

Each winner received a handcrafted trophy made from native timbers — a symbol of their commitment to New Zealand’s land and future.

