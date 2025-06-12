Daytime Closures Planned For Luggate Red Bridge Maintenance

The Luggate Red Bridge on State Highway 8A in Central Otago will be closed for seven days of maintenance from later this month during daytime hours.

The closure will be in place on weekdays from Monday 23 June through to Tuesday 1 July, during the hours of 9am to 5pm.

The maintenance will include deck running board replacements and checking and tightening of bolted deck connections. The work may also require abseilers working below the bridge surface over the Clutha River/ Mata-Au.

Motorists will need to take detours or plan their travel outside the hours of the closure. Detours are as follows:

Light vehicles can travel via Kane and Camp Hill Roads through Hāwea Flat. It will add 25-30 minutes to the journey. (Camp Hill Road Bridge on the detour route isn’t approved for HPMV or 50MAX).

HPMV 50MAX and HPMV Higher Mass permit holders can travel via Kane, Cemetery, Domain Roads and Capell Ave – State Highway 6 via Albert Town to State Highway 84.

Overweight permit holders need to refer to their permit and confirm an alternate route according to their permit type or travel outside of the closure times.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi thanks road users for their patience and understanding.

Luggate Red Bridge. Photo/Supplied.

Plan for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook Otago & Southland: https://www.facebook.com/nztaos/

X NZTA: x.com/nztamain

Instagram: instagram.com/nztransportagency

TikTok: tiktok.com/@nztransportagency

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

