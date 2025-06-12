Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial
Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Elective Boost Delivers Over 9,500 Additional Procedures So Far

Thursday, 12 June 2025, 7:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Simeon Brown
Minister of Health

More than 9,500 additional procedures have now been delivered as part of the Government’s elective boost, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“This is what putting patients first looks like. We are focused on increasing delivery of elective treatments – across both public and private hospitals – to reduce wait times for Kiwis needing procedures like hip replacements or cataract surgery,” Mr Brown says.

Through this initiative, Health New Zealand is partnering with private hospitals to expand surgical capacity across the country. The plan aims to deliver over 10,579 additional elective procedures by the end of June – a target now well within reach, with 9,696 procedures completed by the week ending 11 May. Of those, 8,631 were delivered through outsourcing.

Common procedures being delivered include:

  • Hip and knee replacements
  • Cataract surgeries
  • Hernia repairs
  • Tonsillectomies
  • Ear operations

Mr Brown says the programme is targeting those who’ve faced the longest delays, with almost 60 per cent of patients having waited over four months for their surgery.

“Our goal is clear – 95 per cent of patients receiving elective treatment within four months by 2030. This is a key health target, and we’re getting on with the job of delivering it.

“We are investing a record $30 billion annually in health, with a strong focus on boosting frontline services, reducing waiting times, and ensuring better outcomes for patients.

“By unlocking capacity across the entire health system, we’re delivering faster treatment and shorter wait times – and that’s exactly what Kiwis deserve,” Mr Brown says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 