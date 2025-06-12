Elective Boost Delivers Over 9,500 Additional Procedures So Far

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Health

More than 9,500 additional procedures have now been delivered as part of the Government’s elective boost, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“This is what putting patients first looks like. We are focused on increasing delivery of elective treatments – across both public and private hospitals – to reduce wait times for Kiwis needing procedures like hip replacements or cataract surgery,” Mr Brown says.

Through this initiative, Health New Zealand is partnering with private hospitals to expand surgical capacity across the country. The plan aims to deliver over 10,579 additional elective procedures by the end of June – a target now well within reach, with 9,696 procedures completed by the week ending 11 May. Of those, 8,631 were delivered through outsourcing.

Common procedures being delivered include:

Hip and knee replacements

Cataract surgeries

Hernia repairs

Tonsillectomies

Ear operations

Mr Brown says the programme is targeting those who’ve faced the longest delays, with almost 60 per cent of patients having waited over four months for their surgery.

“Our goal is clear – 95 per cent of patients receiving elective treatment within four months by 2030. This is a key health target, and we’re getting on with the job of delivering it.

“We are investing a record $30 billion annually in health, with a strong focus on boosting frontline services, reducing waiting times, and ensuring better outcomes for patients.

“By unlocking capacity across the entire health system, we’re delivering faster treatment and shorter wait times – and that’s exactly what Kiwis deserve,” Mr Brown says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

