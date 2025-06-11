Partnership Approach To FMD Signed And Sealed

Hon Andrew Hoggard

Minister for Biosecurity

A new agreement between the Government and key livestock industry groups marks a major milestone in New Zealand’s readiness for a potential foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreak, Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard announced today.

“The Foot and Mouth Disease Operational Agreement confirms how Government and industry will jointly prepare for, and respond to, a possible outbreak - including how costs will be shared,” Mr Hoggard said.

Six industry organisations - DairyNZ, the Dairy Companies Association, Beef + Lamb New Zealand, NZPork, Deer Industry New Zealand, and the Meat Industry Association - have signed the agreement with MPI, which takes effect from 1 July 2025 for five years.

“An outbreak could cost up to $3 billion to eradicate, but doing nothing would be far worse - potentially slashing export values by $14.3 billion per year until it’s controlled,” said Mr Hoggard.

“Through this agreement, we’re locking in a truly collaborative approach. Industry will contribute 40% of readiness costs and 15% of response costs - capped at $450 million - and in return, they’ll have a formal seat at the decision-making table.”

Mr Hoggard says the agreement reflects years of work and a shared commitment to protecting New Zealand’s vital livestock sector.

“This is a significant and practical step forward for our national biosecurity system.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

