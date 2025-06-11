Systemic Change Crucial So That All Mokopuna Māori Thrive

In light of a new report published today about outcomes for mokopuna Māori and whānau in the oranga tamariki system, the Chief Children’s Commissioner is emphasising that all mokopuna Māori have the right to grow up safe and well with their whānau.

“The new report published today by my colleagues Aroturuki Tamariki | Independent Children’s Monitor shows the urgent need for systemic change at a collective level, so that all mokopuna Māori can thrive.

“I want to see all agencies across the oranga tamariki system working better together to address the inequities highlighted in this report so that all mokopuna Māori are flourishing in their lives, in the care of their whānau. The State has duties to uphold the rights of mokopuna Māori as tangata whenua under Te Tiriti o Waitangi and under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. This new report shows that the system as a whole is still falling short of this, and that there are intergenerational impacts playing out right now.

“I meet frequently with whānau Māori and their mokopuna, iwi and hapū across the motu. They tell me it is whānau-led, iwi, hapū and kaupapa Māori approaches that are helping to strengthen whānau, keep mokopuna safe, and growing continued pathways to mana motuhake – self determination. The findings of this report back this up,” says Dr Achmad.

The Chief Children’s Commissioner notes that the report shows that good progress can be made where there is genuine partnership between Māori and State agencies that keeps mokopuna and whānau central, along with the sharing of data and resources.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I want to see these approaches strengthened and expanded so they deliver enduring wraparound services and supports for all mokopuna and whānau who need them. A stronger focus on by Māori for Māori prevention and early intervention is essential. These approaches will improve outcomes so that all mokopuna Māori grow up safe and well in the care of their whānau, connected to their whakapapa.”

She says safety concerns about mokopuna must be responded to appropriately and quickly, but that with almost half of Reports of Concern leading to no further action, the report shows this isn’t happening.

“I want to see mokopuna Māori needs being met early, through Māori-led approaches working closely with whānau. These ways of working need to be better supported by the oranga tamariki system – the report highlights that this leads to the best outcomes for whānau and mokopuna.

“I am deeply concerned the report shows mokopuna Māori aged 10-17 are more likely to be prosecuted than non-Māori, and less likely to be referred by Police to alternative action or given warnings. The system must urgently stop criminalising the unmet care and protection needs of mokopuna Māori.

“Nearly 40 years have passed since the publication of Pūao-te-āta-tū. This new report shows that the system is still not working as it should be for whānau Māori and their mokopuna. The crucial change that is required must collectively meet the aspirations of whānau and mokopuna Māori,” says Dr Achmad.

© Scoop Media

