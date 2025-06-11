Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Sweet Police Work Aids Auckland Driver

Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 12:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Quick thinking and a priority transport of chocolate has aided the recovery of an Auckland motorist.

Police in central Auckland received information about a man who appeared intoxicated, getting into a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Auckland Central Area Commander, Inspector Grant Tetzlaff says frontline staff attended just after 3pm on Union Street.

“On arrival, staff found a middle-aged man slumped over the car’s steering wheel and losing consciousness,” he says.

“The officers acted quickly on their feet, taking the initiative and checked for a medical alert on the man’s phone.”

It revealed he was a Type One diabetic.

“Wasting no time and with time of the essence, the staff called for an ambulance and for another patrol to bring some chocolate, pronto!”

“The chocolate arrived on scene quickly and the man began to regain some consciousness.”

Ambulance staff arrived on scene and he was transported to hospital.

“I commend the actions of the frontline staff in what was a medical emergency and ended up being a sweet result,” Inspector Tetzlaff says.

