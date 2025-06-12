Traffic Disruption, Tamahere - Waikato
Thursday, 12 June 2025, 12:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists heading to Fieldays in Waikato are advised of
even more potential traffic disruption.
A truck hit an
overbridge on Airport Road in Tamahere, near the roundabout,
about 10:15am.
While the truck has been removed,
traffic management is in place while contractors assess the
site.
Motorists are asked to have
patience.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Using Scoop for work?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more