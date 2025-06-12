Traffic Disruption, Tamahere - Waikato

Motorists heading to Fieldays in Waikato are advised of even more potential traffic disruption.

A truck hit an overbridge on Airport Road in Tamahere, near the roundabout, about 10:15am.

While the truck has been removed, traffic management is in place while contractors assess the site.

Motorists are asked to have patience.

