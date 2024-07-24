Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Anglican Trust For Women And Children Acknowledges Abuse In Care Royal Commission Report

Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 4:36 pm
Press Release: Anglican Trust For Women And Children

The Anglican Trust for Women & Children offers heartfelt gratitude to survivors who participated in the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Historical Abuse in Care.

“ATWC acknowledges the mahi of the Royal Commission - Aotearoa New Zealand will be better for survivor’s bravery in coming forward and speaking up,” said ATWC CEO Andrea McLeod.

“We will do everything we can to support victims and avoid re-traumatisation now the report is out - we encourage any survivors of historic abuse in ATWC’s services to come forward. They will be believed and helped to find resolution.”

ATWC will take time to work through the report and its recommendations, and encourages anyone with an historic abuse claim or complaint to come forward, this can be done confidentially through our website.

