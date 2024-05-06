Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Monday Update: Searching In Taiharuru

Monday, 6 May 2024, 10:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Searching efforts are being scaled back today for one of the fishermen missing from Taiharuru.

Poor marine weather forecasts are hampering search efforts on the water, with easterly swells in the area.

Two fishermen were reported missing before midnight on Wednesday 1 May after fishing from the rocks at The Gap earlier in the day.

One of the men was located deceased on Friday afternoon.

Extensive searching took place over the weekend with a number of agencies involving in the search for the last fisherman still missing.

Police and other agencies will continue to monitor forecasts and as conditions allow, we will look to scale up efforts on the water.

A rāhui around The Gap has been in place since Friday.

