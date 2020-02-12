Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Blue Pools Makarora, SH6, Otago Side Of Haast Pass, Carpark Work Completed – Opening Thursday

Wednesday, 12 February 2020, 2:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

The Blue Pools new carpark and toilet block, on State Highway 6 near Makarora, the Otago side of the Haast Pass, will be opened for use from this Thursday, 13 February.

The carpark is a joint project of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Te Papa Atawhai Department of Conservation.

In recent years, the Blue Pools’ popularity has seen an overflow of visitors and cars onto the state highway, requiring a safer place for buses and cars to park, says Simon Underwood, Senior Project Manager for the Transport Agency.

The new parking area is opposite the Cameron Flat camp site, on the same side of the highway as the Blue Pools with links to the Blue Pools via an extension to the DOC track.

“The old section of Blue Pools track from the highway to the bridge will be closed off and disestablished, as will the Cameron Link track from the camp site to the highway,” says DOC Operations Manager Mike Tubbs.

“DOC considered various options and concluded that the Cameron Flats site was the best place for the new car park. Key considerations in developing this concept were to provide for visitor safety, the impact on the environment and to enhance the visitor experience,” says Mr Tubbs.

The track to the Blue Pools is now longer, so people need to allow a little longer to enjoy this experience of Mt Aspiring National Park - about 25-30 minutes walking each way.

Mr Underwood notes that the car parking area has been deliberately designed over three terraced levels, following the area’s natural slope, with native plantings to help screen it from the highway and help it blend into the national park environment.

The parking area will have increased parking for cars (61), campervans (21), and buses (6). Visitors to the Blue Pools will no longer be required to negotiate highway traffic when parking or crossing the highway, which gets busy in the peak tourist season.

DOC has installed toilets at the new parking area. The old on-highway parking area will be removed by the Transport Agency and that area returned to native bush.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals


Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. Given that the National Party is enmeshed in a donation scandal of its own that shares the same core features, it is a bit like Al Capone being accused of wrongdoing by Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, the entire country seems to be living in denial about the existence of these sort of shenanigans... More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

Water Woes: Wellington Reflects National Problem

Water utilities right across the country face major challenges to upgrade and maintain their underground three waters network. Water New Zealand’s Technical Manager, Noel Roberts says Wellington’s waste water woes are not unique to the capital city... More>>

ALSO:

2020 And Beyond: National’s Economic Plan

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020. “National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives... More>>

ALSO:

Abortion Legislation Committee: Abortion Bill Report Presented To The House

The Abortion Legislation Committee has presented its report on the Abortion Legislation Bill to the House. A copy of the report is available here. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government NZ: New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders. With demand soaring, rents ... More>>

ALSO:

“Can Do Better”: Sallies Election Year Report Card

This year’s State of the Nation report by The Salvation Army offers a mixed bag of outcomes, with some significant headline progress - but also an ambitious list of “can do better”. Government action is delivering limited improvements... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 