Landfill Extension Design Drop-in Sessions

Plans for a proposed extension of Wellington’s Southern Landfill are progressing with a draft concept nearing completion.

Wellington City Council’s Waste Operations Manager, Emily Taylor-Hall, says the next community drop-in sessions in March are a chance for the public to find out more about the plans and give feedback.

“Over the past few months we’ve been looking at our options for managing the city’s waste, landing on an extension of the Southern Landfill as the best option for now.

“We’ve been working on technical studies to see what this extension means for air, water, land, people and roads in the area, and how we can manage any issues.”

Ecologists have been studying Careys Gully to understand the habitats and fauna, and how to minimise or mitigate any potential impacts is one example of this according to Taylor-Hall.

“We’re looking at things like protection of waterways from sediment, relocation of fish, construction of a new stream, restoration planting and pest control.”

Issues like these will be discussed at the drop-in sessions and a draft concept for the Southern Landfill extension will be on display.

“We’d like to hear what people think about the draft concept and incorporate feedback into the final design, which will form the basis of a resource consent application for the extension,” adds Taylor-Hall.

Drop-in sessions

Date Time Where Address Sunday 8 March 11am to 1pm Brooklyn Community Centre 18 Harrison Street Sunday 8 March 2pm to 4pm Ōwhiro Bay School Hall 96 Happy Valley Road Tuesday 10 March 11.30am to 1pm Wellington City Council Level 16, 113 The Terrace Tuesday 10 March 4.15pm to 6pm Brooklyn Deli 199 Ohiro Road

The Southern Landfill is currently operating in Stage 3 of its multi-stage development with about four years of capacity left in this current stage of the Southern Landfill. Further information and a chance to provide feedback online available at www.letstalk.wellington.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

