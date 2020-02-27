Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Landfill Extension Design Drop-in Sessions

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Plans for a proposed extension of Wellington’s Southern Landfill are progressing with a draft concept nearing completion.

Wellington City Council’s Waste Operations Manager, Emily Taylor-Hall, says the next community drop-in sessions in March are a chance for the public to find out more about the plans and give feedback.

“Over the past few months we’ve been looking at our options for managing the city’s waste, landing on an extension of the Southern Landfill as the best option for now.

“We’ve been working on technical studies to see what this extension means for air, water, land, people and roads in the area, and how we can manage any issues.”

Ecologists have been studying Careys Gully to understand the habitats and fauna, and how to minimise or mitigate any potential impacts is one example of this according to Taylor-Hall.

“We’re looking at things like protection of waterways from sediment, relocation of fish, construction of a new stream, restoration planting and pest control.”

Issues like these will be discussed at the drop-in sessions and a draft concept for the Southern Landfill extension will be on display.

“We’d like to hear what people think about the draft concept and incorporate feedback into the final design, which will form the basis of a resource consent application for the extension,” adds Taylor-Hall.

Drop-in sessions

DateTimeWhereAddress
Sunday 8 March11am to 1pmBrooklyn Community Centre18 Harrison Street
Sunday 8 March2pm to 4pmŌwhiro Bay School Hall96 Happy Valley Road
Tuesday 10 March11.30am to 1pmWellington City CouncilLevel 16, 113 The Terrace
Tuesday 10 March4.15pm to 6pmBrooklyn Deli199 Ohiro Road

The Southern Landfill is currently operating in Stage 3 of its multi-stage development with about four years of capacity left in this current stage of the Southern Landfill. Further information and a chance to provide feedback online available at www.letstalk.wellington.govt.nz.

 

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Land, Air & Sea: Regions To Benefit From NZ Upgrade


Regional New Zealand will be a hive of activity in the coming months as the New Zealand Upgrade Programme delivers on its promise to modernise our infrastructure, prepare for climate change and help grow our economy. As part of the $12 billion NZ Upgrade Programme announced by the Government last month, $300 million was allocated for capital projects in regional New Zealand.
The first package of regional projects – worth about $190 million – has been announced by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones at an infrastructure seminar today... More>>


 

Gordon Campbell: On The Donations Scandals

By now, it seems crystal clear that something is deeply amiss with the way that New Zealand political parties solicit, receive and report their funding. Evidently, the nominal threshold of $15,000 that requires public disclosure of the donation ... More>>

ALSO:

New Zealand Government: Action On Fuel Market Competition

The Government has released a comprehensive response to ensuring New Zealanders get a fairer deal at the petrol pump. This follows the Commerce Commission fuel market ... More>>

ALSO:



Child Poverty: 18,400 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has welcomed new reporting showing the Coalition Government is on track to meet its child poverty targets, with 18,400 children lifted out of poverty as a result of the Families Package... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Our Unreal Optimism About Coronavirus

At this week’s Chinese New Year celebrations, PM Jacinda Ardern was resolutely upbeat that business with China would soon bounce back to normal – better than ever, even - once the coronavirus epidemic has been brought under control. To Ardern, ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 