Second COVID-19 Case Not Cause For Panic

A second case of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) has been confirmed in New Zealand by the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry has advised that a New Zealand woman contracted the virus while on holiday in Northern Italy. The woman is recovering in isolation at home.

Mayor Phil Goff says, “While it’s understandable that Aucklanders will be concerned, we need to respond to this calmly.

“Health authorities expect isolated cases of the virus to occur sporadically and a national pandemic plan is in place to manage this, should the contagion become wider.

“Health authorities are tracing the woman’s other close and casual contacts to ensure appropriate protection measures are in place.

“Like the first case, this was a Kiwi returning home from a trip overseas and not due to community transmission of the virus. The Ministry of Health says that the risk of a community outbreak remains low.

“Aucklanders should continue to take simple, practical precautions: regularly wash and dry your hands, use hand sanitizer and follow any guidance from the Ministry of Health.

“Anyone who is concerned or wants information should contact the COVID-19 Healthline number 0800 358 5453."

