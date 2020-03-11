Changes To Fire Season In Taranaki, Whanganui And Ruapehu

As of 8 am Wednesday 11 March, the fire seaon in Taranaki, Whanganui and Ruapehu has changed from prohibited to open fire season.

The Ngaere Swamp Area will return to its normal restricted season where a permit to light a fire is required in most instances.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Nigel Dravitzki says the changes have been made because recent rain across the area has reduced the fire risk significantly.

However people should follow District and Regional Councils rules about lighting fires in open air.

"While Taranaki, Whanganui and Ruapehu are now an open season, Councils may have rules in place. People should check with the Councils before lighting a fire."

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check the fire season in your specific location & for tips to make sure you and your family stay fire safe.

