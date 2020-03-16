Person Dies In Single Vehicle Crash - Fatal Crash - Maungatautari Road, Cambridge - Waikato
Monday, 16 March 2020, 8:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person has died following a single vehicle crash on
Maungatautari Road, Cambridge last night.
Emergency
services were notified of the crash at 9.30pm.
Further
details regarding the deceased will be released once next of
kin notifications have been carried out.
Enquiries
into the circumstances of the crash are under
way.
