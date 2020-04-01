Keep Dogs In Your Bubble And On A Lead

Whether you’ve got two legs or four, if you’re out exercising with your family, all members, including your dog, need to stay in your ‘bubble’.

Councillor Jamie Arbuckle says it’s important to keep your family safe and be considerate of others when out walking or running and keep your dog on a lead at all times. This includes in parks and spaces usually designated as off-lead areas.

‘While dogs are very unlikely to contract Covid-19, they can carry it about with them on their coat if someone with the virus touches them,” Clr Arbuckle says.

“It’s also important to remember to maintain two-metre physical distancing. This may mean you might have to cross the street, or walk on the grass rather than the footpath to ensure there is adequate space between yourself and others when you’re out walking or running. If this is the case your dog needs to be on a short leash so that it stays inside your bubble.”

If you are planning on walking your dog from your house to one of Marlborough’s dog-friendly spaces for some exercise, please bring your own doggy doo bag to eliminate the need to touch the bag dispensers. This will help to further reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

