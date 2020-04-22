Northland Police Appeal For Sightings Of Luke Edmonds

Earlier this afternoon Northland Police carried out a search of an address on the Port Marsden Highway for Luke Raymond Edmonds, who has a warrant for his arrest.

He was not located at the property and currently remains outstanding.

Edmonds, aged 40, is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information about his whereabouts please contact Whangarei Police by phoning 105.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

