Protect Your Property And Belongings

As we move into Alert Level 3, Canterbury Police would like to remind members of the public to keep their property and valuables secure - even if you're at home.

In the coming days, more people may be returning to work as we make the transition from Alert Level 4 to Level 3, and there are a number of simple measures that can be taken to keep your property safe.

Doors and windows left open provide a perfect opportunity for thieves to snatch items without being detected.

Even if you're at home make sure your phone, wallet, keys, cash and other valuables are secure and out of sight.

If you're working in the garden or away from your front door, make sure your home is secure.

Also make sure you keep valuable items away from windows where they can be easily seen by passers-by.

We also urge motorists to ensure their vehicles are locked as we begin to travel more frequently to and from work.

Park in well-lit areas and lock your vehicle when leaving it.

It’s also a time to keep security measures in mind while at work.

Make sure the premises is secure when you leave and alarms are activated.

Simple measures like these can help ensure a secure transition into Alert Level 3.

Police offer the following advice to help keep your home and vehicles safe:

· Lock your doors and windows.

· Record the serial numbers of expensive electronic items and photograph these and other valuables.

· Keep valuables out of sight.

· Install an alarm system, get sensor lights fitted.

· Keep garden sheds and garages locked when not in use.

· Keep hedges or plants around doors and windows well-trimmed, don't give the burglar a place to hide.

· Join or form a neighbourhood support group.

· Always taking keys with you when you leave your vehicle.

· Always locking your vehicle when you leave it.

· Closing all windows, including sunroofs.

· Parking in well-lit areas if possible.

· Don't leave valuables in your vehicle.

We urge anyone who sees anything suspicious to call 111.

Further burglary prevention advice is available on the Police website.

--- Inspector Leairne Dow, Area Prevention Manager, Christchurch Metro

© Scoop Media

