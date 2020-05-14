Protect Your Property And Belongings

With the move into Alert Level 2, Canterbury Police would like to remind people to keep their property and valuables secure - even if you're at home.

In the coming days, more people may be returning to work and children will be heading back to school under Level 2. There are a number of simple measures that can be taken to keep your property safe.

Doors and windows left open provide a perfect opportunity for thieves to take items without being detected. Even if you're at home make sure your phone, wallet, keys, cash and other valuables are secure and out of sight.

If you're working in the garden or away from your front door, make sure your home is secure.

This is especially important for students and others in flatting or sharing situations. Please hide your bikes, sporting goods and outdoor equipment as they are often easily seen from the roadside and can be popular for thieves.

It may pay to have a household chat about locking-up to ensure that everyone knows what is required of them – such as keeping valuable items away from windows where they can be easily seen by passers-by.

Make sure your house is secure when you leave and alarms are activated.

We also urge motorists to ensure their vehicles are locked as we begin to travel more frequently to and from work.

Park in well-lit areas and lock your vehicle when leaving it.

It’s also a time to keep security measures in mind while at work.

Police offer the following advice to help keep your home and vehicles safe:

Lock your doors and windows

Record the serial numbers of expensive electronic items and photograph these and other valuables

Keep valuables out of sight

Install an alarm system, and get sensor lights fitted

Keep garden sheds and garages locked when not in use

Keep hedges or plants around doors and windows well-trimmed, don't give the burglar a place to hide

Join or form a neighbourhood support group.

We urge anyone who sees anything suspicious to call 111.

Further burglary prevention advice is available on the Police website.

Attributed to Inspector Leairne Dow, Area Prevention Manager, Christchurch Metro.

© Scoop Media

