Missing Harley Davidson Found
Police investigating the missing Harley Davidson motorbike belonging to the late Russel Blackford received a call from a member of the public on Saturday to advise the bike had been located.
It had been found partly pushed into a river and the member of the public had retrieved it.
Police are now making arrangements to return the bike to Russel's father, Barry who was very pleased to hear the news.
Police would like to extend our thanks for the support received from the wider community and for all the information received, as well as to the member of the public who found and recovered the bike.