Missing Person Found - Nelson
A 17-year-old who was reported missing from an address in Nelson on Friday evening has been found safe and sound.
Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.
A 17-year-old who was reported missing from an address in Nelson on Friday evening has been found safe and sound.
Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.
As we heard on RNZ this morning, the Moslem community is looking to the Royal Commission of Inquiry Into The Attacks on Christchurch Mosques for answers about the motives of the shooter. And also about and the adequacy of the security services and Police handling of the threat he posed – before, during and after the events of March 15, 2019. Yet on all the current signs are that while the public will be told the findings of the Commission, almost all the evidence on which the inquiry based its conclusions will remain suppressed. Probably, we will get a laundry list of the people spoken to by the Commission, but not what they were asked, or what they said in reply. That seems entirely inadequate. In the wake of the worst mass killings in New Zealand history... More>>
Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy
The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>
Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>
Drought: Waikato Iwi Look To Block Auckland Water Grab
Waikato iwi want to block Auckland Council's bid to more than double the city's daily water grab from the Waikato River. More>>
PM Statement: Shooting In Massey
The Prime Minister and Minister of Police have issued the following statement on the shooting in Massey this morning. More>>
Gun Law: A New Firearms System Focused On Safety
Tougher gun laws will begin to take effect from next week following the passage of new firearms legislation through Parliament today. The Minister of Police says the Third Reading of the Arms Legislation Bill is an historic milestone for community ... More>>
Government: Building A Stronger Health And Disability System
The Government is committing to a long-term programme of reform to build a stronger New Zealand Health and Disability System that delivers for all. More>>
Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress
A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>
Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear
ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>
PM Press Conference: Extended Cruise Ship Ban, Mandatory Traveller Testing
The government is extending a ban on cruise ships and updating its health order to make clear that travellers may be required to take multiple tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. More>>
Trade: New Zealand And UK Launch Free Trade Talks
New Zealand and the UK have formally launched free trade negotiations today. More>>
Government: $60m For Nationwide Job Creation
The Provincial Growth Fund is providing $60 million to councils and KiwiRail to create employment for local workers, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today. More>>
Hamilton City Council: Captain Hamilton’s Statue To Be Removed
Hamilton City Council has decided to remove the bronze statue of Captain Hamilton from Civic Square after a formal request from Waikato-Tainui. The request comes after a growing international drive to remove statues which are seen to represent cultural ... More>>