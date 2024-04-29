Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Make No Mistake, Social Licence Is Missing

Monday, 29 April 2024, 5:01 pm
Press Release: Coast Road Resilience Group

The Coast Road Resilience Group (CRRG) is "disappointed and determined to fight" the mineral sands operation today consented to proceed at Barrytown, just north of Greymouth.

CRRG Chair Katherine Crick says despite strong arguments and thousands of hours of research and work to warn commissioners against approving both Grey District and West Coast Regional Council consents, the decision released today was deeply disappointing for residents and for the environment.

“This Barrytown mine would be an environmental and community disaster. Around 200 submissions opposing TiGa Minerals and Metals clearly show they are unwanted and seen as an unwelcome intrusion in all our lives and on the environment.

“It wasn’t only submitters that advised against granting these consents as Council-contracted planning advice backed us up. The Director General of the Department of Conservation also argued against the consents, as did several other experts on radiation, hydrology, climate change, seabirds, and tourism.

“There may be very little in the way of economic returns to the West Coast, beyond a few minority shareholders. It’s inconceivable that this TiGa operation will end up with adequate financial backing from any fundraising through the likes of the Australian stock exchange, where investors are well aware of the need for social licence when it comes to mining operations.

“We remain particularly concerned for our unique and precious Westland petrel (Tāiko) and other important birdlife which we believe would be endangered by this major industrial operation in our previously quiet and rural setting.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The Coast Road Resilience Group is considering its options in terms of an appeal to the Environment Court. While there are local elected councillors and maybe some national politicians who think all Coasters support mining at all costs, we don’t. We need to save the Barrytown Flats so our children and grandchildren will be able to appreciate a way of life that respects and cares for the environment into the future,” she says.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Coast Road Resilience Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 