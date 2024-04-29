Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Winston Peters - Tribute To Dave O'Sullivan

Monday, 29 April 2024, 1:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Racing Minister Winston Peters has paid tribute to an icon of the industry with the recent passing of Dave O’Sullivan (OBE).

“Our sympathies are with the O’Sullivan family with the sad news of Dave O’Sullivan’s recent passing,” Mr Peters says.

“His contribution to racing, initially as a jockey and then more notably as trainer, over 70 years was immense.

“Dave O’Sullivan’s sustained success over several decades was testimony to his skill and dedication.

“His contribution on and off the track has enriched the New Zealand racing industry and he leaves a significant legacy that his family and the nation can be proud of.”

