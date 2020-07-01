Our Community Board Grant Applications Open Today

If you are part of an organisation that provides a community service, activity or event that is not-for-profit, you could be eligible for one of our Community Board grants.

Each Community Board area has a contestable grants pool to encourage and support not-for-profit organisations that have a positive impact on the community.

The grants help local organisations pay for specific projects or the maintenance of facilities that benefit our communities benefit from.

Event sponsorship funding applications for all Community Board areas are also to be submitted through this Community Board grant programme.

Every year we get a huge number of applications and the fund is limited. We realise there will be a lot of groups and organisations doing it tough with the fall out of COVID-19 so we suggest in the applications, if they can also demonstrate how this has impacted on them as well, that helps the Boards make informed decisions.

Also, due to our Annual Plan revisions and to reduce rates, some of the values been reduced to try and help with savings. You can find out more on our website - tcdc.govt.nz/annualplan2020.

The grant values available in each area are:

Coromandel/Colville Board Community - $35,000

Mercury Bay Community Board - $30,000

Whangamata Community Board Grants - $30,000

Tairua/Pauanui Community Board Grants - $37,000

Thames Community Board - $60,000

Applications for our Community Board grants close 31 July 2020.

For the full criteria and application forms, check out tcdc.govt.nz/cbgrants2020.

To see the 2019 successful applicants and projects see tcdc.govt.nz/cbgrants2019.

If you would like more information on how you may be able to get other funding support from other external agencies, please contact Georgina Bond in our Economic Development team - georgina.bond@tcdc.govt.nz.

