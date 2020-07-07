Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Local Vet Shaves Head And Bares All For Worthy Cause

Tuesday, 7 July 2020, 4:08 pm
Press Release: Austin Media

Dr Alanda Rafferty, pictured her with her cows on her lifestyle block, is raising money for a good cause. PHOTO / SUPPLIED

Alanda Rafferty vowed never to shave her head again but when she saw the impact drought and Covid-19 was having on farmers in Hawke’s Bay, there was no hesitation to do something for a good cause.

The VetEnt Havelock North veterinarian is no stranger to doing her bit for worthy causes, having donated hair to Pantene’s Beautiful Lengths for extensions, and raised $1200 by shaving her head for the Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand charity in April 2017.

“I need a haircut, so I might as well do it for good and raise some funds for a much-needed cause,” she says about her latest venture.

Living on a lifestyle block with her husband and two children, Alanda has found how difficult it has been to get food in for “even a handful of lifestyle animals”.

“It’s really about helping the farmers out whose livelihood this is and who have been working non-stop throughout the Covid lockdown trying to keep their animals fed and struggling with that.”

“They’ve got their food ready for the winter but they’re having to feed out their winter feed in autumn, so they’re going to be short-changed for the middle of winter.”

“It’s really trying to give them a helping hand as much as I can.”

She is aiming to raise a couple of thousand dollars and hopes the funds raised can be used to help where necessary including transportation costs for feed.

Ahead of the shave scheduled for later this month, Dr Rafferty has risen to the challenge set by other local vets by stripping off to feed hay to her cows.

The challenge started on the Hawkes Bay drought Facebook page, bringing stricken farmers together to raise awareness and get them talking about problems rather than bottling them up.

“It was a spur of the moment thing and it was very tastefully done. If it draws more attention to farmers’ plight, then I am happy.”

Dr Rafferty plans to “kill two birds with one stone” by donating her shaved hair to be used for wigs or wig alterations.

“I have had a couple of trims but since I decided to shave it again, I haven’t done anything so when I shave it off hopefully it will be long enough to donate as well.”

She says it took about six months for the main bit of length to grow back. This time, she suspects she will be wearing a lot of beanies to keep her hairless head warm during the middle of winter.

Dr Rafferty is also hoping that she can help farmers in another way as well. Through her research study into the prevalence of hip dysplasia in the New Zealand working Huntaway, she is calling for farmers to allow their dogs to be tested at no cost. About 100 more dogs in good general health and aged between two and 10-years-old are needed.

They will be examined, sedated, and radiographed and a blood sample collected for a future DNA study conducted by Massey University.

Owners will receive a free evaluation of their dog’s hips, a written report of the hip assessment results and an indication of possible breeding hip dysplasia issues.

The research is funded by VetEnt, Massey University Working Dog Centre, The Wairoa Veterinary Club, Antech Imaging and Zoetis Animal Health and will be published in the New Zealand Veterinary Journal. It was also the subject for Dr Rafferty’s Masters in Veterinary Medicine (MVM), dissertation, that escalated into a much larger research project.

The big shave is planned for Saturday, July 25 at 1pm in the VetEnt veterinary clinic in Havelock North after conclusion of the Saturday morning clinic. It will be open to the public to attend with a cash donation jar for anonymous donations.

For more information and to donate, visit: https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/cutting-locks-to-feed-the-flocks

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Austin Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why We Shouldn’t Be Pushed Into Re-opening Our Borders


I believe in yesterday as much as Paul McCartney, but it was bemusing to see the amount of media attention lavished last week on the pandemic-related musings by former government science adviser Sir Peter Gluckman, former Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Air New Zealand chairman Rob Fyfe. Unfortunately, the Gluckman paper had no fresh insights to offer as to how and when New Zealand should re-open to visitors from places where the Covid-19 virus rages on, virtually unchecked. Instead, Gluckman and Co posed a string of rhetorical questions – I counted 23 of them in a three page document – presented as if no-one has ever considered such matters before... More>>
 

Isolation: Government And Air NZ Agree To Manage Incoming Bookings

Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights into New Zealand will be managed in the short term to ensure the Government is able to safely place New Zealanders arriving home into a managed isolation or quarantine facility, says Housing Minister Megan ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: New Investment Creates Over 2000 Jobs To Clean Up Waterways

A package of 23 projects across the country will clean up waterways and deliver over 2000 jobs Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Environment Minister David Parker announced today. The $162 million dollar package will see 22 water clean-up projects ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: David Clark Resigns As Health Minister

The Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accepted David Clark’s resignation as Health Minister. More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Green Party Unveils Income Policy

The Green Party is today unveiling its Poverty Action Plan, which includes a Guaranteed Minimum Income to ensure people have enough to live with dignity. The scheme resets income support payments to ensure everyone not in full-time paid work gets at least ... More>>

ALSO:


Conservation: New Protection For Dolphins

Extensive new protections are being put in place as part of an updated plan to look after New Zealand’s native Hector’s and Māui dolphins, announced Minister of Fisheries Stuart Nash and Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage today. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland: Water Consent Referred To Board Of Inquiry

Environment Minister David Parker has today “called in” Auckland’s application to the Waikato Regional Council to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the lower reaches of the Waikato River for Auckland drinking water and other municipal uses... More>>

ALSO:


PM: Labour Will Extend Loan Scheme 'lifeline' For Small Business

Labour has announced its plans to extend the Small Business Loan Cashflow Scheme and spend $162 million on a waterway clean-up package. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Details Of Active Covid-19 Cases Leaked In Privacy Breach

The State Services Commission has been called in to make sure a 'thorough investigation' is held. More>>

ALSO:

Biosecurity: Winston Peters On EU Travel: 'We're Not Going To Compromise Our Country's Health'

Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealanders who head to Europe on holiday should pay for their two weeks' hotel quarantine when they return. More>>

Economy: Infrastructure Investment To Create Jobs, Kick-Start COVID Rebuild

A new package of infrastructure investments will help kick-start the post-COVID rebuild by creating more than 20,000 jobs and unlocking more than $5 billion of projects up and down New Zealand. Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Infrastructure Minister ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Isolation System To Be Beefed Up After Stress

A range of improvements are already underway to address issues identified in the rapid review of the Managed Isolation and Quarantine system released today, Housing Minister Megan Woods said. The review was commissioned just over a week ago to identify ... More>>

ALSO:

Election 2020: Parties Get Into Gear

ACT has today announced its list for the 2020 General Election. “The calibre and experience of our candidates will impress voters of every persuasion. We have candidates from all walks of life. People who have built their homes, families and businesses ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 