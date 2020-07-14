Plunket And Wattie’s – Celebrating 30 Years Of Supporting Kiwi Whānau Together

Two of New Zealand’s most well-known brands, Whānau Āwhina Plunket and Wattie’s, are celebrating their milestone achievement of 30 years working together to support Kiwi whānau with a special fundraiser to support whānau and tamariki across New Zealand.

Whilst a lot has changed in Aotearoa over the last 30 years, the formalisation of the Plunket-Wattie’s relationship has stood the test of time. To celebrate this long-lasting relationship, between 27 July and 2 August, Wattie’s will donate a baby food pouch to Plunket for every Stage 1 & 2 Wattie’s baby food pouch sold at Countdown and New World around New Zealand – potentially providing over 40,000 pouches which can be distributed by Plunket to whānau who need it most.

In addition, for the month of July Wattie’s will be encouraging Kiwis to make a donation to Plunket generally, to help them continue to support whānau throughout Aotearoa.

Plunket Chief Executive, Amanda Malu, says, “we’re thrilled to be celebrating this big milestone with Wattie’s, and in a way that means we can help whānau all around the country. Whānau Āwhina Plunket supports all families, but often we are meeting with families facing a lot of challenges – for our people to know they can help with providing essentials like baby food will be a great reassurance.”

Wattie’s Managing Director Neil Heffer says, “We wanted to mark this occasion with something that we know will make a difference to families in New Zealand and our partnership with Plunket is perfectly placed to do this. We hope as many families as possible will support the 30th anniversary of our partnership, in the knowledge they’re also doing their bit to help those who need support the most.”

Whānau Āwhina Plunket is a charity and New Zealand’s largest support service for the health and wellbeing of tamariki under five and their whānau. While its Well Child Tamariki Ora service is government-funded, community services such as parenting education, parent groups, toy libraries and family centres all require additional fundraising through donations, grants and partnerships.

“Our ongoing relationships are crucial to our community services, supporting whānau to raise healthy tamariki, create confident parents and connect communities. We are immensely grateful to Wattie’s for their ongoing support and the difference it makes every day,” Amanda added.

Wattie’s has also played a fundamental role in helping Plunket to produce and share information and resources for new parents/caregivers about infant nutrition and starting solids in line with NZ Ministry of Health guidelines. These include videos on preparing homemade baby foods, finger food ideas and guides to feeding babies, helping provide reassurance to parents through an often overwhelming time.

