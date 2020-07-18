Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Statement From Pick HB

Saturday, 18 July 2020, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Pick HB

The PHB executive would like to express our apologies to the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) staff that have been treated poorly by one of our staff members, who has acted against our expectations of dealing with our RSE staff. We are undertaking our own full investigation, while we support the MBIE/INZ investigation.

Our members hold RSE staff held in the highest of regard and they should never be subjected to any verbal and mental abuse.

The staff member involved is currently on leave.

All our staff have been under extreme pressure, working long hours to keep our RSE staff in employment, accommodation, as well as providing food allowances when they’re out of work. We have also been finding ways to repatriate our RSE workers to their home countries.

The pastoral care of our RSE staff is a very important part of PHB, so we are very disappointed that this situation has arisen.

Although it isn’t an excuse Covid-19 has created an extremely difficult situation for everyone in New Zealand, both for kiwis but also for those living and working here, away from their families.

We can understand the frustration that our RSE staff are experiencing, due to the fact that a number of them are unable to return to their home country.

The implications of the pandemic has created a great deal of frustration and confusion.

We will be updating our RSE staff on the process of repatriation and we will be reassuring all of them that we will be making this happen as quickly as possible.

We have also immediately stepped up our efforts to check on the wellbeing of all our RSE staff to ensure that all their immediate needs are being met, including food and accommodation.

Lastly we will be conducting a thorough investigation into all our internal processes.

Once again we would like to extend our sincere apologies to everyone affected and especially to the group of Solomon Islanders that are affected. Our top priority is ensuring the welfare of all of our employees during these unprecedented times.

Our RSE staff are valuable and highly regarded members of our Pick HB family and their wellbeing is our utmost priority.

John Evans on behalf of Pick Hawke’s Bay executive.

