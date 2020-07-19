Arrest Following Aggravated Robberies In Hamilton

Hamilton Police have arrested and charged a youth in relation to aggravated robberies in Hamilton earlier this week.

The youth is due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court tomorrow morning on five aggravated robbery charges.

These charges are in relation to five aggravated robberies at premises in Hamilton (including the Thirsty Liquor and Cambridge Road Dairy) and Ngaruawahia this week.

Another youth has also been arrested and charged for one of the aggravated robberies.

Police would like to thank the community for their assistance.

Police are following positive lines of enquiry in relation to the outstanding offenders.

--- Acting Detective Sergeant Simon Moore

