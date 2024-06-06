Government Delivers Funding Boost To Fix Potholes

Hon Simeon Brown

Minister of Transport

The Coalition Government is delivering on its commitment to boost funding for pothole prevention, with indicative funding levels confirmed by NZTA showing a record increase in funding to help fix potholes on our State Highways and Local Roads, Transport Minister Simeon Brown says.

The NZTA Board has today confirmed indicative funding levels in the National Land Transport Programme (NLTP) to give effect to the Government’s commitment to significantly increase funding for road maintenance.

“NZTA has confirmed that over the next three years the agency will deliver a record $2.07 billion for State Highway Pothole Prevention and $1.9 billion for Local Road Pothole Prevention.

“Compared to spend under the last government’s 2021-2024 NLTP, this represents a 91 per cent increase in funding for State Highway Pothole Prevention and a 50 per cent increase in the total funding for Local Road Pothole Prevention.

“We have ringfenced this record investment in the Pothole Prevention Fund to resealing, rehabilitation, and drainage maintenance works to ensure that NZTA and councils get our State Highways and local roads up to the safe and reliable standards that Kiwis expect.

“Our Government has inherited a significant backlog of road maintenance across the network. Last year, over 62,000 potholes needed repair on State Highways around New Zealand. We are now catching up on the maintenance deficit to ensure that Kiwis and freight can get to where they need to go, quickly and safely.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"Indicative funding levels confirmed under our Government provide councils with much needed certainty as they finalise their Long-Term Plans. It will also enable roading contractors to have a clear pipeline of work in our roading network which will allow more investment in the people and equipment needed for its maintenance.

“Kiwis want potholes fixed and our roads properly maintained, and this funding boost will deliver real results across the country.

“Boosting investment in pothole prevention will deliver a safe and efficient network for New Zealanders that increases productivity and supports economic growth.”

Notes:

Indicative funding allocations have been approved by the NZTA Board.

These indicative funding allocations represent the minimum funding for programmes of work during the 2024-27 NLTP period. Final funding allocations will be made by the NZTA Board when it adopts the 2024-27 NLTP in late August.

NLTP Allocation for State Highway Pothole Prevention:

NLTP Allocation for Local Road Pothole Prevention by Region:

These indicative funding allocations for Local road and State Highway pothole prevention are in addition to other Crown Funding provided for emergency recovery works.

© Scoop Media

