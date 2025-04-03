Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Don’t Make Congestion Charging A Cash Cow

Thursday, 3 April 2025, 12:59 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

Commenting on the NZ Herald’s story about the Government’s and Council plans for congestion charging.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Rhys Hurley said:

“Congestion charging is great in theory to ease traffic and improve productivity, only if it’s managed properly and not used as an excuse to double-dip and squeeze more money out of motorists.”

“With the cost of living biting and fuel prices still sky-high, the last thing drivers need is another financial hit. They’re motorists, not cash cows — and if the Government wants to tax congestion, it must stop milking them at the pump.”

“Every dollar raised should be returned to motorists by cutting fuel taxes or road user charges. Otherwise, it’s just another tax grab dressed up as transport policy.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 