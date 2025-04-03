Don’t Make Congestion Charging A Cash Cow

Commenting on the NZ Herald’s story about the Government’s and Council plans for congestion charging.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Rhys Hurley said:

“Congestion charging is great in theory to ease traffic and improve productivity, only if it’s managed properly and not used as an excuse to double-dip and squeeze more money out of motorists.”

“With the cost of living biting and fuel prices still sky-high, the last thing drivers need is another financial hit. They’re motorists, not cash cows — and if the Government wants to tax congestion, it must stop milking them at the pump.”

“Every dollar raised should be returned to motorists by cutting fuel taxes or road user charges. Otherwise, it’s just another tax grab dressed up as transport policy.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

