Regional Tourism To Benefit From $2.45 Million Boost

Hon Louise Upston

Minister for Tourism and Hospitality

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says opening a second multi-million dollar funding round for regional tourism will drive economic growth.

“We know a successful tourism and hospitality sector is crucial for growing our economy,” Louise Upston says.

“Tourism is a crucial part of this Government’s focus on economic growth, with domestic and international tourism expenditure at almost $38 billion and supporting nearly 200,000 jobs

“We also know we need to see visitors in regions outside our main cities, and outside peak periods. Hosting exciting local events is one of the best ways we can do this.

“Today I’m pleased to be announcing that regional tourism organisations will have a pool of $2.45 million to pitch to from the Regional Events Promotion Fund.

“Regions with big ideas can reach out straight away. As Minister, I’m always looking forward to working closely with the sector to help maximise the benefits of tourism and hospitality and support the workforce to grow.

“All ideas are up for discussion, as we reinforce the message that New Zealand is open for business and ready to welcome visitors from home and overseas.

“In this second round, I’m particularly keen to encourage regions which might not traditionally have seen a high volume of domestic tourists to host events which will drive spending and activity in their communities.

“This is the latest in our push to support the tourism sector, including:

$500,000 for marketing New Zealand as the ‘go now’ destination for Australians

$30 million to support conservation visitor related experiences

$9 million for Great Rides cycle infrastructure

$3 million from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy to secure more business events for New Zealand

“2025 is our chance to reinforce the value of tourism and show what our humming, vibrant country has on show. New Zealand tourism is open for business,” Louise Upston said during comments to the University of Otago Tourism Policy School in Queenstown.

The first round of funding for the Regional Events Promotion Fund saw 132 events approved, with $2.375 million allocated.

Applications for the second round of funding are open now with decisions expected to be made in May 2025.

Notes:

Applications are welcomed for eligible events taking place between 1 July 2025 and 30 June 2026.

The Regional Events Promotion Fund is a contestable fund over two financial years.

It is available to Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs) and councils from within major visitor regions which do not receive tourism related services from their RTO to help promote events to domestic visitors.

The Fund was established using $5 million from the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy ($2.375 million for round one and $2.453 million for round two).

More information can be found on the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s website.

https://www.mbie.govt.nz/immigration-and-tourism/tourism/tourism-funding/regional-events-promotion-fund

