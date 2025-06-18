Ninety-Five NZ Lawyers Speak Up — Palestine Forum Responds

The Palestine Forum of NewZealand notes with deep appreciation the public statement issued today by ninetyfive NewZealand lawyers urging the Government to adopt a stronger stance on Israel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

We stand in solidarity with these respected members of the legal profession who, in highlighting international law, human rights, and the principles underpinning NewZealand’s foreign policy, are calling for moral and political leadership from our nation.

Their call comes at a critical juncture: New Zealand’s vote at the UN in support of the resolution recommending Israel’s withdrawal from occupied territories was a step in the right direction. However, it must now be followed by coherent action—politically, diplomatically, and legally—consistent with our international obligations scoop.co.nz+12scoop.co.nz+12scoop.co.nz+12.

We concur with the lawyers’ analysis:

That Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land violates international law.

That increasing violence and civilian suffering, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank, demand concrete responses.

That NewZealand’s standing as a principled actor in world affairs calls for both clear condemnation of abuses and active support for measures that uphold international law, including:

Support for ICC proceedings and arrest warrants for war crimes suspects;

The use of targeted sanctions ;

; Suspension of government contracts and investment ties with entities complicit in occupation;

Advocacy for an immediate ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, and humanitarian visas for Palestinians fleeing conflict.

As legal voices within our own legal fraternity have acknowledged, our Government holds not only a right but a duty to lead—ahead of electoral cycles—by placing human rights and international justice at the heart of its foreign policy.

We call on the Government to honour these principles by engaging thoughtfully with the lawyers' briefing, committing publicly to concrete measures, and joining the global community in holding violators of international law to account.

Today’s call by our country’s legal community is both timely and courageous. We affirm their voices. And we renew our call for NewZealand to do the same.

