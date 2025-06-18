Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Start Free Trial

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ninety-Five NZ Lawyers Speak Up — Palestine Forum Responds

Wednesday, 18 June 2025, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Palestine Forum of New Zealand

The Palestine Forum of NewZealand notes with deep appreciation the public statement issued today by ninetyfive NewZealand lawyers urging the Government to adopt a stronger stance on Israel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

We stand in solidarity with these respected members of the legal profession who, in highlighting international law, human rights, and the principles underpinning NewZealand’s foreign policy, are calling for moral and political leadership from our nation.

Their call comes at a critical juncture: New Zealand’s vote at the UN in support of the resolution recommending Israel’s withdrawal from occupied territories was a step in the right direction. However, it must now be followed by coherent action—politically, diplomatically, and legally—consistent with our international obligations scoop.co.nz+12scoop.co.nz+12scoop.co.nz+12.

We concur with the lawyers’ analysis:

That Israel’s occupation of Palestinian land violates international law.

That increasing violence and civilian suffering, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank, demand concrete responses.

That NewZealand’s standing as a principled actor in world affairs calls for both clear condemnation of abuses and active support for measures that uphold international law, including:

  • Support for ICC proceedings and arrest warrants for war crimes suspects;
  • The use of targeted sanctions;
  • Suspension of government contracts and investment ties with entities complicit in occupation;
  • Advocacy for an immediate ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, and humanitarian visas for Palestinians fleeing conflict.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As legal voices within our own legal fraternity have acknowledged, our Government holds not only a right but a duty to lead—ahead of electoral cycles—by placing human rights and international justice at the heart of its foreign policy.

We call on the Government to honour these principles by engaging thoughtfully with the lawyers' briefing, committing publicly to concrete measures, and joining the global community in holding violators of international law to account.

Today’s call by our country’s legal community is both timely and courageous. We affirm their voices. And we renew our call for NewZealand to do the same.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Palestine Forum of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 