Two-vehicle Collision, SH 2 - Collision - Clareville, Wairarapa - Wellington

Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of SH2 and Somerset Road in Clareville.

Police were advised of the crash at about 8am.

The northbound lane is currently blocked.

There are no initial reports of injury.

Due to the location of the collision, motorists are asked to avoid travel or expect delays.

