Two-vehicle Collision, SH 2 - Collision - Clareville, Wairarapa - Wellington
Thursday, 30 July 2020, 8:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle crash
at the intersection of SH2 and Somerset Road in
Clareville.
Police were advised of the crash at about
8am.
The northbound lane is currently
blocked.
There are no initial reports of
injury.
Due to the location of the collision,
motorists are asked to avoid travel or expect
delays.
