Results For $50 Million Must Be Won Powerball Draw Delayed

The results for tonight’s Must Be Won draw will be later than normal tonight, Lotto NZ says.

“We’re working hard to release the much-anticipated results of tonight’s $50 million Must be Won draw, however it’s taking us longer than usual,” says Marie Winfield, Head of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility at Lotto NZ.

“This is because of the sheer volume of tickets purchased for the draw, and the fact that we sold more online tickets than ever before.

“We don’t have an expected time for the release of the results at this stage.

“We know a lot of people are really excited about the prospect of winning, so sincerely apologise for the delay.”

© Scoop Media

