Secondary Principals’ Council Questions Decision To Open Schools For Senior Students

Secondary principals are questioning the government’s decision to allow senior Auckland students to attend school under Covid-19 alert level 3 restrictions.

Principal Maurie Abraham says, "The wellbeing of students, teachers, and communities is paramount, and a clear and consistent approach is what we need right now.

"Teachers are worried that the proposal conflicts with current public health advice, and creates unnecessary and unreasonable pressure on schools, which are already working hard to return to online learning.

"We have major concerns about this decision, and so do most Auckland teachers and principals.

“All principals and teachers are totally committed to student learning and wellbeing, however every extra person at school under Covid-19 alert level 3 increases risk.

“Giving schools little in the way of detailed guidance and a couple of days to manage this change is completely unreasonable.

"The government’s misguided decision has increased uncertainty in our communities, placed an unfair burden on principals and created yet another issue of equity, with some schools being able to provide onsite learning and some not," Abraham says.

"Unfortunately, these missteps happen when the government doesn’t take the time to consult with the sector and those who will be directly affected."

