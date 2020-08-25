Your AT HOP Card Can Help Make COVID-19 Contact Tracing Faster

The Government has announced that Auckland will remain at Alert Level 3 for now. Until the next announcement, here are some things you can do to help us all keep safe while using public transport:

Update your AT HOP card contact details

Your AT HOP card makes contact tracing easier. And having an up-to-date contact phone number will make contact tracing faster. Go to at.govt.nz and log in to update your details. Don’t worry if you’ve forgotten your password, it’s easy to have it reset.

Register your AT HOP card

Around 83% of passengers have already registered their AT HOP card - have you? If you’re not sure whether yours or a family member’s card is registered, click here or call our Customer Services Centre on (09) 366 6400.

Even if your card is already registered, it’s a good idea to check if your contact details are up to date.

Wearing a face covering

To help keep us safe, the Ministry of Health recommends you wear a face covering while on public transport. From Monday 31 August, this will become mandatory. We’ll provide more information about what this will mean for you before then.

Make your own face covering

Find out how to make a face covering with just a handkerchief or t-shirt and two hair ties.

Thanks for your understanding and support. We look forward to seeing you on board again soon. For the latest information about COVID-19, visit the Government’s website.

