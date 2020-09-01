Local Law Firms Support Wills Month

Nine local law firms are giving their clients the opportunity to leave a gift in their will to Hawke’s Bay Foundation – with no fee charged for the amendment – as part of Wills Month this September.

You don’t need to be wealthy to consider leaving a charitable gift in your will. In fact, for many people, leaving a gift in their will is a more achievable way of fulfilling their long-term charitable goals.

“Often we can’t give as generously as we would like to during our lifetime,” says Hawke’s Bay Foundation Development Manager, Amy Bowkett.

“A gift in your will costs you nothing now, but can make a difference for years to come.”

Wills Month – an initiative of Community Foundations of New Zealand – highlights the importance of having your wishes known after you’re gone. Donors can leave a specific sum, or gift a percentage of their estate, capped at a nominated amount. Funds can be directed towards causes that are close to the donor’s heart, or the trustees of the Foundation can distribute the funds to where they are needed the most.

Hawke’s Bay Foundation is one of 17 community foundations throughout the country, serving regions from Northland to Otago. Community foundations have seen a surge in growth, as more and more people understand the benefits of creating a lasting legacy for their local area.

Donations and bequests made to the Hawke’s Bay Foundation are invested forever, with the income being used to provide annual grants to local charities. It’s a unique model, which provides a long-term sustainable alternative to traditional charitable giving.

“That’s our point of difference,” says Amy.

“Leaving a gift in your will to Hawke’s Bay Foundation is a great way of knowing that your generosity will continue making a difference for years to come.”

The nine participating firms are:

• Bannister & von Dadelszen

• Bramwell Bate

• Carlile Dowling

• DK Legal

• Gifford Devine

• Sainsbury Logan & Williams

• S J Scannell & Co

• Souness Stone

• Willis Legal

Wills Month runs from September 1 – 30. For more information, contact Amy on 06 870 4648 or info@hawkesbayfoundation.org.nz or speak to one of the participating law firms.

© Scoop Media

