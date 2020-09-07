Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Game Lovers And Tree Lovers Join Forces

Monday, 7 September 2020, 7:57 am
Press Release: Jean Swainson Foundation

The Jean Swainson Foundation is creating a Science and Nature “Reforestation” game digital resource for teachers to use in classrooms or via remote learning.

“We know how important this educational resource will be for the next generation, learning about living sustainably and how to look after and restore the environment. We are excited to have made a few native trees to go into this virtual world but we have no funding to take this resource to a launchable stage.” Jean Swainson Foundation Founder Cam Swainson explains.

The Jean Swainson Foundation has partnered with environmental charity Trees That Count to run this 14 day Kickstarter campaign with the hope to raise the funds needed to launch the game.

“The foundation approached us and asked if we could help plant native trees in the real world, if some of their donors wanted that added feature on their Kickstarter pledge package,” Tree That Count CEO Adele Fitzpatrick shares.

Trees That Count runs the country’s only native tree marketplace, enabling people to fund or gift native trees online which are then given free to planting groups in the community. So far, they’ve helped

New Zealanders plant over half a million native trees as a way to fight climate change and help our threatened biodiversity.

“Asking Kiwi’s for donations to plant trees in our digital virtual world alone, felt weird, so we added a way to also plant trees in the real world. Hence our partnership with Trees That Count,” Cam goes on to explain.

The Hyperlife Kickstarter campaign runs from Aug 30 to Sept 14, 4pm. The foundation has already made 3 learning games that are hosted on www.afedsquad.co.nz. All 3 games can be used in the classrooms but is also fun enough, that the kids want to play them at home.

This kiwi foundation has New Zealand based 3d modellers and artists and game developers creating Kiwi inspired games. Proudly based out of Wairoa, the foundation has the team, experience and expertise to create such an amazing game and learning resource.

