Investigation Continues Into Woman's Death In Manurewa

Counties Manukau Police is continuing its investigation into the death of a woman in Manurewa on Sunday morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander, Counties Manukau CIB, says a post mortem examination is due to be completed today.

"Police carried out a scene examinations at two addresses yesterday on Smedley Street and Hobman Place," says Detective Senior Sergeant Alexander.

"We have also been speaking with a number of people present at the Smedley Street address at the time as part of our enquiries."

Detective Senior Sergeant Alexander says Police have since charged a man who was arrested nearby on Hobman Place on Sunday morning.

The 45-year-old has been charged in relation to assault and is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

"However, our investigation is still ongoing and for that reason Police cannot rule out further charges being laid at this stage," says Detective Senior Sergeant Alexander.

