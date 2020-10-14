Loop Road Roundabout On SH1 Opens To Traffic For First Time
Wednesday, 14 October 2020, 9:37 am
Press Release: NZTA
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says the Loop Road
roundabout on State Highway 1 south of Whangārei will open
for the first time to traffic on Monday morning, 19
October.
A number of changes will be made overnight
Sunday to transform the “T” intersection where SH15
joins SH1 into a single lane roundabout.
“This will
be a big and very welcome change for motorists and a
fantastic achievement for the project team. It’s been a
long wet winter and construction in a live traffic
environment is always difficult. With the improvements
project at Tarewa Road just up SH1 also nearing completion,
this is great progress for Northland motorists and truck
operators,” says Waka Kotahi Senior Manager Project
Delivery Andrew Thackwray.
“The roundabout will just
be a single lane as the completion of the full two-lane
roundabout is still at least a year away. However, it will
be a significant change for motorists that will improve
traffic flow and peak time congestion through the
area.”
