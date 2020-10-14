Loop Road Roundabout On SH1 Opens To Traffic For First Time

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says the Loop Road roundabout on State Highway 1 south of Whangārei will open for the first time to traffic on Monday morning, 19 October.

A number of changes will be made overnight Sunday to transform the “T” intersection where SH15 joins SH1 into a single lane roundabout.

“This will be a big and very welcome change for motorists and a fantastic achievement for the project team. It’s been a long wet winter and construction in a live traffic environment is always difficult. With the improvements project at Tarewa Road just up SH1 also nearing completion, this is great progress for Northland motorists and truck operators,” says Waka Kotahi Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray.

“The roundabout will just be a single lane as the completion of the full two-lane roundabout is still at least a year away. However, it will be a significant change for motorists that will improve traffic flow and peak time congestion through the area.”

