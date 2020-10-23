Update: Serious Crash - SH3, Kai Iwi - Central

Police can confirm one person has died following the earlier serious crash on SH3, Kai Iwi, near Whanganui.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash involving a car and a truck at around 12:41pm.

The road remains closed and a diversion is in place for cars and smaller vehicles.

The diversion cannot accommodate heavy vehicles.

Enquiries into the crash are ongoing.

