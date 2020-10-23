Update: Serious Crash - SH3, Kai Iwi - Central
Friday, 23 October 2020, 3:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following the
earlier serious crash on SH3, Kai Iwi, near
Whanganui.
Emergency services were alerted to the
crash involving a car and a truck at around
12:41pm.
The road remains closed and a diversion is in
place for cars and smaller vehicles.
The diversion
cannot accommodate heavy vehicles.
Enquiries into the
crash are
ongoing.
