Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Government Urged To Keep Its Human Rights And Te Tiriti Promises

Thursday, 29 October 2020, 8:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Human Rights Commission

The Human Rights Commission is urging the new Government to keep its human rights and Te Tiriti promises which are central to the wellbeing of everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt said successive governments have made these promises over many years.

“Now it’s time for the Government to take these commitments seriously and do everything in its power to deliver for everyone.”

The Commission has highlighted a selection of these promises in Ko Ō Tika, ko Tō Reo/Your Rights, Your Voice, and urges everyone to revisit and scrutinise them with the Government set to be sworn in.

Hunt said the Commission’s call to action highlights the human rights issues that are among the most important in the everyday lives of individuals and communities throughout New Zealand.

“Human rights place responsibilities on governments. They also place responsibilities on individuals to embrace diversity, support vibrant communities and not be racist or homophobic.”

“For many years, our governments have signed up to human rights and promised to deliver. Now we need them to honour human rights and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

“With a new Government being formed, it is important politicians are asked how they will keep decades-old promises,” said Hunt.

The call to action features 39 issues from all four Human Rights Commissioners, including a decent and affordable home, the minimum wage to become the living wage, more employment opportunities for disabled people, a national action plan against racism, public officials to take account of the human rights promises made by successive governments, and advancing the growing partnership between the Crown and hapū and iwi.

The Commission wishes to foster national conversations on key human rights issues, including civil, political, workers’, social and cultural rights, the right to a healthy environment, and indigenous rights, including Te Tiriti.

“The government must be asked how they will deliver human rights which are central to everyone in the country having the opportunity to reach their full potential,” he added.

Hunt said human rights belong to everyone and are based on fairness, respect, equality, freedom, wellbeing, whanaungatanga (kinship), kaitiakitanga (stewardship), community and responsibility

“The Commission is here to do all it can to help you and your whānau. We want you to enjoy a life of dignity in safe communities free from discrimination. That’s the human rights promise governments have made over many years – let’s keep them to their solemn commitments,” said Hunt.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Human Rights Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How The US Supreme Court Is Undermining American Democracy

If Joe Biden is elected President next week, here comes the bad news. If Biden tries to defend Obamacare, combat climate change (via say, a variant of the Green New Deal) or tries to improve the access of US women to abortion services , he will run afoul of a Supreme Court dominated by judges likely to rule that such matters must be left to the states like Missouri and Alabama to manage as they see fit. Meaning: Even if Biden had a radical agenda, this would be unlikely to survive the current bench on the Supreme Court... More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On National Being Shafted By Its Own Creation

As it licks its wounds, let’s hope the National Party can still find time to look back with some pride at what it has achieved in Epsom. The Act Party’s nationwide success on Saturday night has been a tribute to National’s foresight, and to its ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: 'Fruitful Discussions ... Further Discussions To Have'

The Green Party says there is a negotiation going on with the Labour Party, but there are more discussions to be had. More>>

ALSO:


Border: No Changes To Border Exemptions After Fishing Crew Test Covid-19 Positive

The cases were detected after routine day three testing but the immigration minister and air commodore agree there's no need to change border exemptions. More>>

PSA: Labour-Led Government Has Mandate For Transformation, Equality And Transparency

The Public Service Association welcomes the progressive electoral landslide New Zealand voters delivered on Saturday, and the union says its members look forward to implementing policies that reduce poverty and inequality, support affordable housing ... More>>

ALSO:


Election: ParityBOT_NZ Processed Nearly 200,000 Tweets To Find And Fight Online Abuse Over The NZ Election

Auckland, New Zealand: Of the almost 200,000 tweets directed at women candidates that Areto Labs’ proprietary election Twitter bot, ParityBOT_NZ, processed over the New Zealand election period, nearly 4,000 were classified as toxic and triggered ... More>>

Stats NZ: New Report Shows Significant Changes To New Zealand’s Climate

Climate change is already happening in New Zealand and could have a profound impact on future generations of New Zealanders, a new report from the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ says. Our atmosphere and climate 2020 , released today, includes analysis ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Obese People Must Take Responsibility For 'personal Choices'

National Party leader Judith Collins has described obesity as a weakness and says people should not 'blame systems for personal choices'. More>>

Māori Party: Poll Reveals Tamihere On Cusp Of Historic Māori Movement Election Victory

John Tamihere’s election campaign is on the rise and on track to return the Māori Party to parliament, a new Māori TV poll has revealed. The poll released on 11 October during the seventh and final Māori TV Maori Electoral campaign coverage has Tamihere ... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 