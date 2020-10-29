New Government Urged To Keep Its Human Rights And Te Tiriti Promises

The Human Rights Commission is urging the new Government to keep its human rights and Te Tiriti promises which are central to the wellbeing of everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt said successive governments have made these promises over many years.

“Now it’s time for the Government to take these commitments seriously and do everything in its power to deliver for everyone.”

The Commission has highlighted a selection of these promises in Ko Ō Tika, ko Tō Reo/Your Rights, Your Voice, and urges everyone to revisit and scrutinise them with the Government set to be sworn in.

Hunt said the Commission’s call to action highlights the human rights issues that are among the most important in the everyday lives of individuals and communities throughout New Zealand.

“Human rights place responsibilities on governments. They also place responsibilities on individuals to embrace diversity, support vibrant communities and not be racist or homophobic.”

“For many years, our governments have signed up to human rights and promised to deliver. Now we need them to honour human rights and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.”

“With a new Government being formed, it is important politicians are asked how they will keep decades-old promises,” said Hunt.

The call to action features 39 issues from all four Human Rights Commissioners, including a decent and affordable home, the minimum wage to become the living wage, more employment opportunities for disabled people, a national action plan against racism, public officials to take account of the human rights promises made by successive governments, and advancing the growing partnership between the Crown and hapū and iwi.

The Commission wishes to foster national conversations on key human rights issues, including civil, political, workers’, social and cultural rights, the right to a healthy environment, and indigenous rights, including Te Tiriti.

“The government must be asked how they will deliver human rights which are central to everyone in the country having the opportunity to reach their full potential,” he added.

Hunt said human rights belong to everyone and are based on fairness, respect, equality, freedom, wellbeing, whanaungatanga (kinship), kaitiakitanga (stewardship), community and responsibility

“The Commission is here to do all it can to help you and your whānau. We want you to enjoy a life of dignity in safe communities free from discrimination. That’s the human rights promise governments have made over many years – let’s keep them to their solemn commitments,” said Hunt.

© Scoop Media

