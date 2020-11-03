Diwali Festival Fireworks Postponed To Friday 13 November

The Diwali fireworks display will light up the sky on Friday 13 November 2020, after strong winds postponed the finale event (and alternate weather day) during the official festival last weekend.

The fireworks, sponsored by Kāpura, are scheduled to go off at 9pm along the waterfront in the vicinity of the Queens Wharf and Shed 6 area – with the postponement date of Sunday 15 November.

Diwali festivals are held annually and known as the Festival of Lights, this ancient Hindu festival symbolises the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, and the renewal of life.

As per the Indian calendar, Puja Muhurat, the time for family prayers, is on Saturday 14 November.

