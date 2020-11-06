Update: Serious Crash, Paerata Road (SH22), Pukekohe - Counties Manukau
Friday, 6 November 2020, 5:32 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
05 November
The road is now open
following the serious crash earlier on Paerata Road (SH22),
Pukekohe.
The two-vehicle crash was reported around
5.15pm.
Police would like to thank motorists for their
patience and cooperation.
Enquiries into the
circumtances of the crash are
ongoing.
