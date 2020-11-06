Update: Serious Crash, Paerata Road (SH22), Pukekohe - Counties Manukau

05 November

The road is now open following the serious crash earlier on Paerata Road (SH22), Pukekohe.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 5.15pm.

Police would like to thank motorists for their patience and cooperation.

Enquiries into the circumtances of the crash are ongoing.

