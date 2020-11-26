Road Blocked, Waioeka Gorge - Bay Of Plenty

SH 2 is blocked at the Waioeka Gorge due to a crash involving a logging truck.

The truck went off the road near the Manganuku Stream around 3:15pm, spilling logs which have blocked the road.

The driver is reported to have sustained moderate injuries.

The road will be cleared, and motorists are asked to avoid the area at the moment.

