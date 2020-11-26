UPDATE - Online Threat Incident, Wellington
Thursday, 26 November 2020, 5:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A youth has been charged in relation to the threat
incident in Wellington today.
They have appeared in
Youth Court this afternoon.
Another youth will be
referred to Youth Aid.
Police would again like to
thank the community for their assistance while the incident
was dealt with, and for getting in touch with
information.
We continue to ask that anyone who has
information which can assist this investigation contact us
on 105, quoting file number 201126/3921.
As this
matter is now before the Court Police is unable to provide
further
detail.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On What We Could Do For Hong Kong, If Only We Dared
There has been something repulsive about PM Jacinda Ardern’s assurances that our joint 5 Eyes criticism of China’s actions over Hong Kong – and China’s harsh reaction – are all well understood on both sides. According to Ardern, it has been a case of us saying the sort of things we’ve said before, them acknowledging our need to do so, and then them responding much as we would expect them to do. All neat and tidy. Frankly, if all of this is merely virtue signalling on our part, and huffy declarations of independence on their part, then what’s the point of this diplomatic dance..? More>>