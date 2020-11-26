UPDATE - Online Threat Incident, Wellington

A youth has been charged in relation to the threat incident in Wellington today.

They have appeared in Youth Court this afternoon.

Another youth will be referred to Youth Aid.

Police would again like to thank the community for their assistance while the incident was dealt with, and for getting in touch with information.

We continue to ask that anyone who has information which can assist this investigation contact us on 105, quoting file number 201126/3921.

As this matter is now before the Court Police is unable to provide further detail.

