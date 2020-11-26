Road Closed - Waikato

State Highway 24/Tauranga Road is closed at Te Poi, near Matamata, while a crash is being cleared.

It happened around 3:15pm and involved two trucks and a van.

There were no injuries of note.

The road’s likely to be closed for another couple of hours while it is cleared.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

State Highway 29 is being utilised as a diversion.

