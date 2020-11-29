Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Farmers Santa Parade Brought The Magic Back To 2020

Sunday, 29 November 2020, 5:56 pm
Press Release: Farmers Santa Parade

Despite the rain, spirits weren’t dampened today as Aucklanders came out to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at the Farmers Santa Parade.

Led by Hilary Barry dressed in a super-cute festive costume, the large-scale event was one of the only Christmas parades worldwide that was able to go ahead. The participants, volunteers and members of the public in attendance valued this wonderful Christmas gift that truly lifted spirits.

Alongside the familiar parade favourites was this year’s special celebrity guest Peppa Pig. A rockstar in the world of kids’ entertainment this 32ft inflatable towered above the cheering crowds. It’s the first time that kiwis have seen the giant Peppa, as she’s usually booked out solid touring America.

Other highlights included Fijian and Tahitian dancers, Disney Inflatables, North Pole Express Float and the ever-popular traditional marching bands. Kids went wild when the star of the show – Santa closed the parade in his upgraded float painted with the islands of Aotearoa.

The fun continued into the afternoon with Santa’s Party in Aotea Square. Mike Puru hosted the action that drew a lively crowd eager to experience some outstanding performances and to catch a final glimpse of Santa before he left for the North Pole.

Now in its 87th year, the Farmers Santa Parade continues to be a treasured event in Auckland’s Christmas calendar and is the largest of its kind in New Zealand. It is brought to life for one magical day by 4,000 passionate volunteers. These unpaid heroes include performers, make-up artists, choreographers, sound engineers, safety officers, drivers, designers and of course the mums and dads!

Kids at Starship who were unable to attend also got a delivery of Christmas cheer as Santa made a special appearance at 9.30am on parade day. With Covid restrictions in place last year’s mini celebration in the Atrium was traded for a one on one Santa visit at the wards, handing out some early pressies from Farmers.

“This year, more than ever the Santa Parade provided a joyous celebration that focused on bringing families and communities together for Christmas” — Michael Barnett, Chair of the Farmers Santa Parade Trust

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Farmers Santa Parade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Whether We Should Be Betting Quite So Heavily On Astra Zeneca’s Covid Vaccine

According to this week’s Speech from the Throne, maintaining public safety during the pandemic will remain the government’s top priority. Next year will (hopefully) bring the rolling out of a free vaccination against Covid-19 to New Zealander. Currently, there are three possible vaccine contenders but the effectiveness of the vaccine will be only one of the factors determining which vaccine will pre-dominate. On the basis of the cost per dose, and the ease of manufacture, storage and distribution, the Astra Zeneca/Oxford University vaccine will almost certainly be the prime choice for New Zealand, at least initially... More>>

 

New Zealand Government: Speech From The Throne

It is my privilege to exercise the prerogative of Her Majesty the Queen and open the 53rd Parliament.
In the October election, New Zealanders elected a majority Government for the first time under our Mixed Member Proportional electoral system... More>>

Grant Robertson: Government To Review Housing Settings

New Zealand’s stronger-than-expected economic performance has flowed through to housing demand, so the Government will review housing settings to improve access to the market, the Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “Our focus More>>

ALSO:

Law Commission: Recommends New DNA Laws For Criminal Investigations

Te Aka Matua o te Ture | Law Commission today released a report that recommends a new, comprehensive regime to control how DNA is obtained, used and retained for criminal investigations. The report has revealed significant gaps in the operation ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: To Declare A Climate Emergency

The Government will declare a climate emergency next week, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said today. “We are in the midst of a climate crisis that will impact on nearly every aspect of our lives and the type of planet our children will inherit ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Crown Accounts Reflect Govt’s Careful Economic Management

The better-than-expected Crown accounts released today show the Government’s careful management of the COVID-19 health crisis was the right approach to support the economy. As expected, the Crown accounts for the year to June 2020 show the operating balance ... More>>

ALSO:

Green Party: Announce Portfolio Reshuffle With Talented And Energised Caucus Team

“The Green Party caucus offers a breadth of talent and energy to the Parliament this term. In ten MPs you have a small business owner, a human rights lawyer, an academic, a climate negotiator, a transport planner, and so much more”, Green Party ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 