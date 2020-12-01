Fatalities Confirm - Takapau Crash

Police can now confirm three people have died following the earlier crash between a truck and a car on SH 2 (just north of Snee Road), Takapau.

The three people who died were in the car.

The truck driver was airlifted to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

The road will remain closed for the next few hours.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, and has not yet spoken to Police, is asked to make contact via 105 and quote event number P044610166.

