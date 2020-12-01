Fatalities Confirm - Takapau Crash
Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 6:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm three people have died following
the earlier crash between a truck and a car on SH 2 (just
north of Snee Road), Takapau.
The three people who
died were in the car.
The truck driver was airlifted
to Hawke's Bay Hospital.
The road will remain closed
for the next few hours.
Anyone who witnessed the
crash, and has not yet spoken to Police, is asked to make
contact via 105 and quote event number
P044610166.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more