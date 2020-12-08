Update On Police Investigation Into Serious Incident At Auckland Bar

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich, Auckland City CIB:

Police are continuing to investigate a serious incident at Dr Rudi’s Rooftop Bar in central Auckland where a firearm was discharged early on Sunday.

We are following positive lines of enquiry in relation to a person of interest in this matter.

Police have previously searched a central Auckland address as part of this investigation.

No arrest has been made at this stage, however there are a number of enquiries already underway to locate the person of interest.

Police are treating this as an isolated incident.

Our enquiries to date have indicated this has occurred following a family harm incident at the venue.

Police would still like to hear from any persons who witnessed this incident or recorded footage on their mobile phones.

Please contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 201206/7802.

© Scoop Media

