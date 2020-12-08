Update On Police Investigation Into Serious Incident At Auckland Bar
Tuesday, 8 December 2020, 11:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich, Auckland
City CIB:
Police are continuing to
investigate a serious incident at Dr Rudi’s Rooftop Bar in
central Auckland where a firearm was discharged early on
Sunday.
We are following positive lines of enquiry in
relation to a person of interest in this
matter.
Police have previously searched a central
Auckland address as part of this investigation.
No
arrest has been made at this stage, however there are a
number of enquiries already underway to locate the person of
interest.
Police are treating this as an isolated
incident.
Our enquiries to date have indicated this
has occurred following a family harm incident at the
venue.
Police would still like to hear from any
persons who witnessed this incident or recorded footage on
their mobile phones.
Please contact Police on 105
quoting the file number
201206/7802.
